Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

PHO opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

