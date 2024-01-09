Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 325.7% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SMOG stock opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.05 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.26. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $93.59 and a 52 week high of $129.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.41.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Profile

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.