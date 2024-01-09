Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

CAT opened at $292.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

