Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Argus increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.1 %

AZO opened at $2,554.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,622.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2,548.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.