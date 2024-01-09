Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $304,475,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $195.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $201.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.