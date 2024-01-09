Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 129,694 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Oracle by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 53,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.9 %

Oracle stock opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $287.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

