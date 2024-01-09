Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,011,000 after purchasing an additional 236,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,088,000 after purchasing an additional 285,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

