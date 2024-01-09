PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.53.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

