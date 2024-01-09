PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 739,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,087 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $62,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 2.3 %

PACCAR stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.53. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.78 and a 52 week high of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

