Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $82.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PZZA. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PZZA

Papa John’s International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $70.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,327,000 after buying an additional 450,885 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $102,786,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,275,000 after buying an additional 92,937 shares during the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Free Report

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.