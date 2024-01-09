Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,589 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,922 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

