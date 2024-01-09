Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $133.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

