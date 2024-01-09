Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.57.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $458.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.33 and a 200 day moving average of $444.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

