Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $432.17 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $443.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

