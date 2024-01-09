Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $196.15 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.00 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

