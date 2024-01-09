Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

