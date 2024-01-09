Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 3,848 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 53,446 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $599,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 118.6% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day moving average of $115.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

