Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $63.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. Parsons has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Parsons will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Parsons during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Parsons by 60.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Parsons by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

