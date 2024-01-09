Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paychex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,849,000 after acquiring an additional 927,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,507,000 after purchasing an additional 297,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.47 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

