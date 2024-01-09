Peoples Bank OH Sells 105 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth increased its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

PEP opened at $169.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $232.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.11.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.