PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 71,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 72,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

