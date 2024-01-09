Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of Perion Network worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Perion Network by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Perion Network Price Performance

Shares of PERI stock opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

