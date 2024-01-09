Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. Research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

