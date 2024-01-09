PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,181,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

PG&E Stock Up 0.8 %

PCG stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

