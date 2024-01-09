PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (PFXNZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on February 1st

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3813 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of PFXNZ opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

