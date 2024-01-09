Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $536.52 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $496.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $536.98 and a 200 day moving average of $512.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

