Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Plains GP worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 21.1% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,722 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 31.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,740,000 after purchasing an additional 747,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Plains GP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,939,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100,672 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

NYSE PAGP opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

