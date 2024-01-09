Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 167,632 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Plains GP worth $29,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays cut Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.