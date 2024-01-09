Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,540.94

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,540.94 ($19.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,800 ($22.94). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,793 ($22.86), with a volume of 802,412 shares trading hands.

Plus500 Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 782.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,540.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,465.47.

About Plus500

(Get Free Report)

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.