Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.40

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 10.45 ($0.13), with a volume of 23,784 shares trading hands.

Princess Private Equity Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.37. The stock has a market cap of £7.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Princess Private Equity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a €0.37 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is 5,362.32%.

Insider Activity

Princess Private Equity Company Profile

In other news, insider Peter McKellar bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,070 ($13.64) per share, with a total value of £321,000 ($409,177.82). 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

