Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Profire Energy worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Profire Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.57. Profire Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

