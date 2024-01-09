ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45,400.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SSO stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

