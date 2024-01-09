Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $205.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.01 and a 12 month high of $219.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.39 and its 200-day moving average is $193.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

