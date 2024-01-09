Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Increased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PWR opened at $205.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.44. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.01 and a 1 year high of $219.17.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

