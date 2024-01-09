Raymond James & Associates Acquires 188 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Fortive worth $21,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Fortive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

