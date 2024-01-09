Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 2,085,169 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,407,000 after acquiring an additional 450,395 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $145.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

