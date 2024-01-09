Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $21,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 24.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,402 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

