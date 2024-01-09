Raymond James & Associates Has $21.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $21,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

