Raymond James & Associates Has $22.54 Million Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $22,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $297.87 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $246.04 and a 52-week high of $364.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.97.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

