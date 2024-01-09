Raymond James & Associates Has $22.68 Million Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $22,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $28.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $975.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

