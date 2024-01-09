Raymond James & Associates Has $23.43 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,229 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35,724 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Splunk worth $23,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Splunk by 104,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467,378 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $160,720,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,922,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,010,000 after acquiring an additional 687,938 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Price Performance

SPLK stock opened at $152.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.52, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $152.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

