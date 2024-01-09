Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $23,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $112.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

