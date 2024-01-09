Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,947 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $22,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

JAAA opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

