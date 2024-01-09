Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,052 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $21,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.29.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.