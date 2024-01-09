Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,449 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $22,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 102.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $248.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

