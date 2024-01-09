Raymond James & Associates Sells 21,559 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,559 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Northern Trust worth $21,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

