Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,808 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $23,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after buying an additional 282,266,153 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.28. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.