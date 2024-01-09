Raymond James & Associates Sells 63,001 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,001 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hershey were worth $22,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

