Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

PWB stock opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.