Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 236,364 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 203.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,364 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 115,451 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 177,122 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $4,595,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 902,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 714,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 38,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PJUL opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

